Wanted: Iftah Ya Simsim Vinyl Post by Mark If you have one or know of someone that wants to sell this record, let me know! Mark2020-07-23T08:44:16+03:00Jul 23, 2020|5 Comments

Ipsom July 23, 2020 at 9:45 am - Reply I've always wanted to ask, how did iftah ya simsim never get sued or something from Sesame Street. I mean that's a blatant copyright breach with bert, Cookie Monster, and the rest

Chip July 23, 2020 at 9:54 am - Reply I guess that is why they are no longer on air. The official Arabic version is called Ahlan Semsem https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/21/arts/television/sesame-street-middle-east-trauma.html

Mark July 23, 2020 at 10:11 am - Reply Ahlan Simsim is Iftah Ya Simsim which is Sesame Street. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iftah_Ya_Simsim I think the reason Iftah Ya Simsim went off the air is because of the 1990 Iraq invasion. Iftah Ya Simsim was filmed in Kuwait and so their studio was probably destroyed by the Iraqi army.

Mark July 23, 2020 at 10:07 am - Reply Because Iftah Ya Simsim is Sesame Street "Iftah Ya Simsim is the first international co-production of the American children's television series Sesame Street created in the Arab world." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iftah_Ya_Simsim

Ipsom July 23, 2020 at 1:04 pm - Reply No way!
