The Ministry of Interior has set a new validity period for driving licenses. If you’re Kuwaiti the driving license is valid for 15 years while if you’re an expat it’s valid for 5 years. Used to be 10 years before for expats then they decided to make it 1 year for some reason which overwhelmed the traffic departments, 5 years now doesn’t seem to bad and at least we can now get the physical copies again. Link
4 replies on “Driving License Now Valid for 5 Years”
You can use the electronic copy of your driving license on Kuwait Mobile ID. If you need a hard copy, there is a KD 10 fee, and you must visit your traffic department, as the driving license printing machines in malls are not available for expats.
Yes we know
Has it not been 5 years validity since end March or early April. A friend informed me and renewed back then.
I think it was 2 or 3 years