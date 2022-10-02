The other day I posted about a new rule regarding delivery companies that went into effect yesterday. The new rules had to do mostly with delivery companies like Talabat, Carriage, and Deliveroo not being allowed to use third-party drivers amongst other things. I posted how this was going to cause a major disruption in the food delivery service and yesterday, it did.

When the new rule was announced, companies were given less than a month’s notice which meant they didn’t have enough time to implement all the new rules. Thankfully the Ministry of Interior just announced that they will be putting a hold on the new rules, and instead implement them starting January 1st, 2023.

So food deliveries should go back to normal today.