Jewelry Heist at the Gold Exhibition

According to a thread on twitter by an exhibitor at the recently held Gold & Jewlery Exhibition, they had a diamond bracelet stolen from their booth.

Investigations by the Ministry of Interior revealed that two women were involved in the theft, stealing dozens of jewelry pieces worth hundreds of thousands of dinars from several stores at the exhibition. The stolen items included a diamond ring valued at over 30,000 Kuwaiti dinars from a well-known Kuwaiti store.

The MOI were able to identify the suspects and arrest them in less than 24 hours with all the stolen jewelry in their possession.

I hadn’t read about this heist anywhere else so thought it was interesting, and after googling found an Arab Times article with more information which you can check out here.