Kuwait-Based Lifestyle Brands You’ll Love

Yesterday’s post inspired me to put together this list of local lifestyle brands I love. Some of these are brands I have a personal connection with, while others I just appreciate for their story or aesthetic. I’m hoping you might not have heard of some of them yet, but that you’ll end up loving them when you do.

Ecru

Limited collections of objects, furniture, and clothing inspired by the ethos and culture of Arab hospitality.

ET Cetra

Contemporary lifestyle supplier store where everyday objects are celebrated for their function, simplicity, and design.

From Mud

Ceramics studio specializing in designing and creating handmade tableware and objects.

Happy Herbalist

A 100% natural, cruelty-free organic skincare brand that uses clean ingredients sourced from around the world.

Hind

Curated handmade clothing and accessories from around the world, crafted by artisans to support families, education, and a sustainable future.

Hot Mess

Sleepwear and loungewear designed not to be perfect, but to feel good, look cute, and live real.

Khaneh

Curated selection of authentic and handmade pieces that add warmth, depth, and character to your home.

Pantera Furtiva

Blends minimalism with an appreciation for quality craftsmanship in handcrafted footwear.

Ra

A MENA-inspired, ungendered, and seasonless brand, all handmade by local craftspeople and made to order in their Kuwait City studio.

SOM Active

State of Mind Active is a fashion-focused recreational apparel brand with a wellness-driven mindset.

Sonder Goods

Unique, high-quality stationery and design-focused products, with collaborations from local, regional, and international creatives.

The Soap Box

Natural luxury soap and skincare using lavender they grow in Ireland.

Zeri Craft

Blends Khaleeji cultural inspiration with contemporary design, creating simple, functional objects that honor tradition and sustainability, all handcrafted by skilled artisans.