This came as a bit of a surprise, The Marafie Group of Companies announced that the B&O agency has been transferred to Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi Group (BNK Holding). I couldn’t find any details online on how long Marafie had the B&O brand in Kuwait, but it must be at least from the 80s since I remember going to their basement store in Zahra Complex as a kid. Link
I’m a pretty huge fan of the Bang & Olufsen brand, as long as it’s not battery operated that is. All my portable B&O units (BeoLit 12, BeoLit 15 and BeoPlay A2) stopped holding a charge a couple of years after buying them. My A9 on the other hand pictured above which I got back I 2013, still works perfectly. For all my B&O related posts, click here.
5 replies on “Bang & Olufsen Now with BNK Holding”
I noticed they’re opening a new store in The Avenues, The Mall area (next to the exist and next to Blue Diamonds jewelry store)
That’s their old store which they just closed down because I’m guessing BNK will open it somewhere else more prime.
Closed down? But it had hoarding like it was going to open there.
Yeah I saw it a few days ago. Maybe BNK are going to keep the location but give it a new look.
BNK called me awhile ago, they’re doing some minor touch ups and reopening the store again. Eventually there will be a new location.