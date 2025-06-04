Bang & Olufsen Now with BNK Holding

This came as a bit of a surprise, The Marafie Group of Companies announced that the B&O agency has been transferred to Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi Group (BNK Holding). I couldn’t find any details online on how long Marafie had the B&O brand in Kuwait, but it must be at least from the 80s since I remember going to their basement store in Zahra Complex as a kid. Link

I’m a pretty huge fan of the Bang & Olufsen brand, as long as it’s not battery operated that is. All my portable B&O units (BeoLit 12, BeoLit 15 and BeoPlay A2) stopped holding a charge a couple of years after buying them. My A9 on the other hand pictured above which I got back I 2013, still works perfectly. For all my B&O related posts, click here.