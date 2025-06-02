A Sustainable Kuwaiti Brand, Pantera Furtiva

Pantera Furtiva is a Kuwaiti brand that was born from the owner’s (Yousef) fascination with minimalism and his appreciation for quality craftsmanship. The name, which means “stealthy panther” in Italian, captures Yousef’s style: quiet, powerful and built to last.

Yousef doesn’t believe in fast fashion, flashy logos or overpriced clothing made in sweatshops. He wanted to create pieces that last, are made ethically and can fit seamlessly into any wardrobe.

And his stuff is actually really cool, as evident from their first sneaker launch. Made from Grade A Italian leather and crafted by hand in Portugal, I think these sneakers look very clean and understated. They’re actually so my style, especially since the branding doesn’t stick out, but is still there if you look for it.

I also find it interesting how Yousef kept mentioning how important sustainability was to him and his team, and it’s also highlighted all over their website. Sustainability isn’t something that most of us have grown up with here and doesn’t play a major role in our lives, so to hear him talk about how crucial it is to his brand makes me want to start being more sustainable myself.

When it comes to the leather they use, Yousef makes sure to source it from a certified, environmentally conscious factory that avoids harmful dyes and mass production. Even the soles are made from recycled rubber, reducing the brand’s overall carbon footprint. Most of the packaging is also recycled, except for the thank-you card and bag, which Yousef plans to replace with recyclable versions soon.

If you’re traveling this summer, these shoes are the perfect pair to take with you since they go well with casual wear but also work if you want to go somewhere nice at night. They’re also 20% off right now, which makes them a pretty good deal.

If you want to find out more about the brand, head over to @panterafurtiva our head over to their website panterafurtiva.com

Pro tip: Women should go up one size when ordering, as the sizing runs small.