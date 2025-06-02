New, Bigger Hamleys Opens at The Avenues

Hamleys, the world’s oldest toy store, just opened a new location at The Avenues. When Hamleys first opened in Kuwait back in 2020, I was a bit surprised they chose to open at The Gate Mall instead of The Avenues. I found that store small and too far out of my way to ever want to visit. But a few days ago, they opened their new location in Phase 1 of The Avenues, and I feel this is the one they should have opened back then.

The new Hamleys is bigger and more inviting although still tiny compared to the Hamleys flagship store in London. I think it’s also slightly smaller than the Fantasy Land store in The Avenues, but it’s filled with lots of toys including dedicated Hot Wheels, LEGO, Barbie and Play-Doh areas. There is also a Build-A-Bear Workshop inside the store.

The opening of this new store feels like a relaunch of the brand in Kuwait, since their Instagram account has deleted all traces of the previous store and positioned themselves as if they’re just opening in Kuwait for the first time.

If you want to check out the new store, it’s located on the ground floor of Phase 1 next to Foot Locker (not to be confused with the Foot Locker in Phase 3 or the one at The Forum). To make things slightly more confusing, Hamleys’ profile says they’re open in Avenues Phase 2, but the map on The Avenues website says Phase 1 🤷🏼‍♂️. Here’s their Instagram @hamleyskuwait