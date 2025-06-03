This morning I read that the actor Jonathan Joss who played Chief Ken Hotate on the show Parks and Recreation was shot and killed by his neighbor.
I hadn’t watched Parks and Rec since the show ended 10 years ago so I decided to look for a video of the Jonathan on the show as a reminder, and oh my god, I totally forgot how hilarious Parks and Rec was. RIP Chief. YouTube
4 replies on “RIP Chief”
It was a hate crime he was killed because of his sexual orientation.
yeah I read a follow up article on this, had his home burnt down, neighborhood hated them.
Just in time for Mental Awareness Month in the US
You mean the assailant needs a mental health check, right?