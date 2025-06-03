Categories
RIP Chief

This morning I read that the actor Jonathan Joss who played Chief Ken Hotate on the show Parks and Recreation was shot and killed by his neighbor.

I hadn’t watched Parks and Rec since the show ended 10 years ago so I decided to look for a video of the Jonathan on the show as a reminder, and oh my god, I totally forgot how hilarious Parks and Rec was. RIP Chief. YouTube

