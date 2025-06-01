Categories
Information Kuwait Lists

Guide to Pools in Kuwait with Day Passes (2025)

Here’s my 2025 list of pools in Kuwait that offer day passes. This list is strictly “singles friendly,” except for two pools that have ladies-only days or families-only access on weekends.

Arabella Beach Hotel
Telephone: 22277744
Timings: 10am to 7pm
Weekdays 25KD
Weekends Not Available

Argan Al Bida’a Club
Telephone: 22263115
Timings: 8am to 8pm
Weekdays 30KD
Weekends 35KD (Families Only)

Copthorne Al Jahra Hotel & Resort
Telephone: 24590000
Timings: 9am to 7pm
Weekdays/Weekends 10KD

Crowne Plaza
Telephone: 1848111
Timings: 6am to 10pm
Weekdays/Weekends 20KD

Four Seasons Hotel
Telephone: 22006000
Timings: 8am to 6pm
Weekdays/Weekends 40KD (70KD Couple)

Holiday Inn & Suites
Telephone: 25760000
Timings: 6:30am to Midnight
Weekdays 20KD
Weekend 29KD

Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall
Telephone: 23931234
Timings: 8am to 8pm
Weekdays/Weekends 25KD
(Ladies only days on Mondays and Wednesdays)

Marina Hotel
Telephone: 22230030
Timings: 9am to 6pm
Weekdays 35KD
Weekends 40KD

Millennium Hotel
Telephone: 22050505
Timings: 9am to 6pm
Weekdays/Weekends 25KD

Mövenpick Hotel Resort AlBidaa
Telephone: 22253100
Timings: 8am to 8pm
Weekdays/Weekends 30KD

Park Inn by Radisson
Telephone: 2206850
Timings: 8am to 8pm
Weekdays/Weekends 15KD

Radisson Blu (member invite required)
Telephone: 25673000
Timings: 6am to 11pm
Weekdays 20KD
Weekends 30KD

SVN Club (member invite required)
Telephone: 1876777
Timings: 6am to Midnight
Weekdays 30KD
Weekends 40KD

Symphony Style Hotel
Telephone: 25770000
Timings: 9am to 5pm
Weekdays 20KD
Weekends 25KD

Waldorf Astoria
Telephone: 24774444
Timings: 10am to 6pm
Weekdays/Weekends 45KD (includes 15KD food voucher)

10 replies on “Guide to Pools in Kuwait with Day Passes (2025)”

Notice jumeirah is not on the list for this kind of promotion. They have the best spot and maintain the “vibe”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 