Guide to Pools in Kuwait with Day Passes (2025)

Here’s my 2025 list of pools in Kuwait that offer day passes. This list is strictly “singles friendly,” except for two pools that have ladies-only days or families-only access on weekends.

Arabella Beach Hotel

Telephone: 22277744

Timings: 10am to 7pm

Weekdays 25KD

Weekends Not Available

Argan Al Bida’a Club

Telephone: 22263115

Timings: 8am to 8pm

Weekdays 30KD

Weekends 35KD (Families Only)

Copthorne Al Jahra Hotel & Resort

Telephone: 24590000

Timings: 9am to 7pm

Weekdays/Weekends 10KD

Crowne Plaza

Telephone: 1848111

Timings: 6am to 10pm

Weekdays/Weekends 20KD

Four Seasons Hotel

Telephone: 22006000

Timings: 8am to 6pm

Weekdays/Weekends 40KD (70KD Couple)

Holiday Inn & Suites

Telephone: 25760000

Timings: 6:30am to Midnight

Weekdays 20KD

Weekend 29KD

Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall

Telephone: 23931234

Timings: 8am to 8pm

Weekdays/Weekends 25KD

(Ladies only days on Mondays and Wednesdays)

Marina Hotel

Telephone: 22230030

Timings: 9am to 6pm

Weekdays 35KD

Weekends 40KD

Millennium Hotel

Telephone: 22050505

Timings: 9am to 6pm

Weekdays/Weekends 25KD

Mövenpick Hotel Resort AlBidaa

Telephone: 22253100

Timings: 8am to 8pm

Weekdays/Weekends 30KD

Park Inn by Radisson

Telephone: 2206850

Timings: 8am to 8pm

Weekdays/Weekends 15KD

Radisson Blu (member invite required)

Telephone: 25673000

Timings: 6am to 11pm

Weekdays 20KD

Weekends 30KD

SVN Club (member invite required)

Telephone: 1876777

Timings: 6am to Midnight

Weekdays 30KD

Weekends 40KD

Symphony Style Hotel

Telephone: 25770000

Timings: 9am to 5pm

Weekdays 20KD

Weekends 25KD

Waldorf Astoria

Telephone: 24774444

Timings: 10am to 6pm

Weekdays/Weekends 45KD (includes 15KD food voucher)