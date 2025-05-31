Categories
OLE Just Opened at Kuwait Airport’s T4

OLE Coffee, the local independent coffee roasters, just opened their 45th branch at Kuwait Airport’s Terminal 4.

The terminal was long overdue for a specialty coffee spot, so I’m glad that OLE Coffee stepped in. They’re known for using high-grade beans that are freshly roasted in Kuwait and ethically sourced directly from farmers. They’re also committed to sustainability. On top of that, they also serve exceptional ceremonial-grade matcha imported from Japan.

The new OLE Coffee branch is located near the arrivals area at T4, so you can grab a coffee before checking in or while waiting for someone to land. Find out more over at @theolecoffee.

