OLE Just Opened at Kuwait Airport’s T4

OLE Coffee, the local independent coffee roasters, just opened their 45th branch at Kuwait Airport’s Terminal 4.

The terminal was long overdue for a specialty coffee spot, so I’m glad that OLE Coffee stepped in. They’re known for using high-grade beans that are freshly roasted in Kuwait and ethically sourced directly from farmers. They’re also committed to sustainability. On top of that, they also serve exceptional ceremonial-grade matcha imported from Japan.

The new OLE Coffee branch is located near the arrivals area at T4, so you can grab a coffee before checking in or while waiting for someone to land. Find out more over at @theolecoffee.