For the seventh time in eight years, Kuwait has been ranked the worst destination for expats, coming in last place in the Expat Insider survey (59th out of 59 countries), Al Anba newspaper reported.
According to the Expat Insider survey, Kuwait ranks last in the Quality of Life Index (59th), with especially poor results in the Leisure Options, Personal Happiness, and Travel and Transportation subcategories (59th for all).
Kuwait is also the worst expat destination worldwide in the Ease of Settling (59th), with 46 per cent of expats not feeling at home while 45 per cent find it difficult to settle down in the country.
This report came out before the long weekend and I’m not sure if it’s newsworthy or not anymore. On the one hand, Kuwait being the worst place in the world for expats is newsworthy, but it’s for the seventh time so it now feels like old news. I also don’t think the ranking is going to change next year since it doesn’t look like anyone even cares what expats think of life in Kuwait. The article mentions that “Kuwait expressed strong dissatisfaction with the report” which means they don’t believe things are as bad as the report makes it out to be. Anyway, here is the link to the article. Link
Isn’t this what Kuwait wants? Prospective expats will see this and not consider moving here. Win-win situation.
Exactly, its a feature not a bug. They want Kuwait to be inhospitable to expats. If for whatever reason Kuwait is not bottom of the list next year they will probably grill the Minister in parliament :)
Wow. I can’t wait to watch them grill a MP for that! Its not so far from reality either.
Can I complaint about the weather or the rain?
P.S.. I’m an expat
Yes you can. But you stand a chance of being deported.
Inhospitable to expats, yet population majority is expats
Exactly. Lolz… Lolz all the way to the end of oil. The some more Lolz. Lolz at the fact that we are less likely to get the cream of the crop of expats going forward. Lolz. As long as expats and their stinking buses are off the roads then it’s all Lolz. Economic competitiveness is for the poorz. Lolz.
Someone is clearly triggered.
Accurate. No country hates and blames expats like Kuwait. Do you have cold? Expats. Is there traffic? Expats. Your son can’t find a job? Expats!
I’m surprised you didn’t mention that over 300,000 expats left Kuwait permanently between 2020 and 2021. That’s according to local papers.
Expats have been living like crazy these past two years. Other countries in GCC are giving golden visa among others and contributing to a brain drain. This is so unfortunate.