It’s been a while since a movie has been banned in Kuwait but according to Al Jarida newspaper, the Marvel Studios’ film ‘Eternals’ has been banned in Kuwait. The newspaper didn’t give any reason for the ban but it’s most likely because of the character ‘Phastos‘ who is the first openly gay hero.
I really wasn’t interested in watching the film but after hearing of the ban I watched the trailer for it and now kinda want to watch it. I guess I’ll have to stream it when it eventually comes out on Disney+.
I think Bollywood movie Bell Bottom was the first one to be banned in Kuwait after the pandemic.
Movie was banned for ‘tampering with historical fact’ and I think it is justified reason to ban a movie. Other GCC nations too banned the movie.
Really sucks to hear. Their used to be a section on Cinescape where you can check banned movies in Kuwait and I can’t seem to find it. Found this lovely tweet instead lol
Yeah they sadly removed their banned movies page after they redesigned their website
They were showing the trailer on Saturday at cinescape.
Saw the trailer in grand cinemas on Saturday.
This movie is banned in Qatar
Not only Kuwait
Why is nobody in Qatar complaining ???
They are complaining https://twitter.com/search?q=eternals%20qatar&src=typed_query
In related news. In July 2021, Disney refused to allow Kuwait and Qatar to screen the “Jungle Cruise” movie
Apparently Disney was unhappy with the censorship of LGBT gay characters. Cinescape said it was Disney’s decision to not release the movie here
interesting I hadn’t heard about that!
Apparently the movie is nothing to write home about anyway, so you’re probably not missing much.
Doesn’t matter if it’s good or not, even so reviews are pretty good, it’s hanging around 71% on Rotten Tomato and it’ll be interesting to see what a Chloé Zhao Marvel movie looks like. So it’s a shame 🤷🏻♂️ Good thing we have access to Disney+
I’m pretty sure it’s not gonna be a big deal, just like how Onward was banned over one line of dialogue. Either way, this movie will still be released on OSN 🤷🏻♂️
Their loss. The same money that would otherwise would be spent on movie tickets from a local business, would be going outside to Disney+ or Apple/Amazon rental movie streaming,
Off topic, but how did you manage to get Disney+ here? VPN?
Search for smartdns on the blog you’ll find some old posts on it
They banned so many movies to be honest. Jungle Cruise, Ron’s gone wrong…All i am assuming for similar reasons. Ahh well, we will watch it anyway. 🤣