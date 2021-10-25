Roller Hub, the roller skating rink located in Salmiya opened up earlier this month with not so controversial prices. Although they had originally announced an hour of roller skating was going to cost KD20, they eventually launched with a much more reasonable price of 5KD an hour which also includes the skates.

The reviews on Google have been mostly negative (1.7 out of 5 stars) and according to a friend who went they seem to play mostly Arabic music so that’s something to note. But if you’re interested in trying it out, the rink is located on the 4th floor of a shopping complex (Map) and they’re open from 12PM to 12AM and no children under 15 years of age are allowed. They’re on instagram @rollerhubkw

Photo via @halkizoshe_ifbbpro