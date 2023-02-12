Over the weekend Forbes Middle East revealed their annual list of 100 Middle East’s Most Powerful Businesswomen and 8 from Kuwait made it this year. The U.A.E. and Egypt scored the most entries at 15 and 12, followed by 11 from Saudi Arabia and then Kuwait.
Check out Kuwait’s top 8 below:
4. Shaikha Khaled Al Bahar
National Bank of Kuwait Group (NBK)
6. Wadha Ahmed Al-Khateeb
Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC)
12. Dana Nasser Al Sabah
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO
20. Henadi Al-Saleh
Agility
22. Eaman Al Roudhan
Zain Kuwait
34. Jehad Al-Humaidhi
Ahli United Bank of Kuwait
35. Nadia Bader Al-Hajji
Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC)
88. Nadia Akil
United Projects for Aviation Services Company (UPAC)
For the full top 100 list for 2023, click here.
I was gonna make a joke about the botox awards, but surprisingly the majority are normal. Faith in humanity partially restored.
They mentioned Donna Sultan (#93) as American but dont you think she has a Kuwaiti citizenship and should be considered as Kuwaiti?
Here they have her as Kuwaiti
https://dhow.com/biographies/52831605/donna-sultan/
ahh this makes me so proud I hope this list keeps on growing and gives more confidence to the ladies and women of this country to strive and do better
is this list specially for Kuwait women or ?, as i can see Elham Mahfouz from CBK is not included here, though she ranks among the list !!
List of most powerful “kuwaiti” women and not women in Kuwait. Sorry thats how Forbes did the rankings, I would have prefered list of most powerful women in Kuwait in general.
exactly ! but you should have added all the powerful women in Kuwait from the ranking….
I would have if they had listed where the companies are based or where the businesswomen are based. if I didn’t know what CBK was I wouldn’t know it was in Kuwait.
UPAC and KNPC women are pretty !