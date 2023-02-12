Over the weekend Forbes Middle East revealed their annual list of 100 Middle East’s Most Powerful Businesswomen and 8 from Kuwait made it this year. The U.A.E. and Egypt scored the most entries at 15 and 12, followed by 11 from Saudi Arabia and then Kuwait.

Check out Kuwait’s top 8 below:



4. Shaikha Khaled Al Bahar

National Bank of Kuwait Group (NBK)



6. Wadha Ahmed Al-Khateeb

Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC)



12. Dana Nasser Al Sabah

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO



20. Henadi Al-Saleh

Agility



22. Eaman Al Roudhan

Zain Kuwait



34. Jehad Al-Humaidhi

Ahli United Bank of Kuwait



35. Nadia Bader Al-Hajji

Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC)



88. Nadia Akil

United Projects for Aviation Services Company (UPAC)

For the full top 100 list for 2023, click here.