Yesterday’s Jazeera Airways Airport News Drama

Yesterday, in a now deleted video posted on @jazeeraairways, their CEO Barathan Pasupathi shared that his team had been working hard to get their terminal ready (T5), and as of 3PM yesterday, the terminal would be ready to operate as soon as Kuwait’s airspace reopens.

I posted that on instagram since it was a nice feel good story. But, either people didn’t watch the video till the end, or maybe due to a language issue, it turned out a lot understood the video as Jazeera was opening the airport and flights would be resuming. That was obviously not true so the Civil Aviation had to issue a statement stating that the rumors of the airspace reopening was not true.

Again, either people didn’t read the statement right, or maybe due to a language issue, but they started accusing Jazeera of fake news and obviously me as well because I posted Jazeera’s story as well. Jazeera Airways must have gotten a lot of heat for their video because they ended up removing it, even though they didn’t state anything untrue or wrong or even misleading. There was meant to be a Jazeera Airways online media briefing yesterday to discuss their readiness to operate flights from Kuwait, but even that got postponed till next week. So much drama.