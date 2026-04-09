The Banksy of South Surra

It seems there’s a local graffiti artist inspired by Banksy since there are at least two pieces in South Surra that resemble his work. I found out about them from a friend who lives in the area and shared the locations with me. I’m not sure if there are more, I drove around looking for others but South Surra is big so it’s not easy to cover it all while also keeping an eye out for graffiti.

The piece with the tap is on a wall outside a transformer station in front of Ahmed Mohammed Al-Mansour Mosque (Google Maps), while the second is on an electric box outside Al Zahra Coop (Google Maps). Both pieces seem to share the same theme, children in distress. If you know of any others, let me know.