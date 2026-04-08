You’d never guess this is in Jabriya

I’d heard about this beautiful rooftop pool from a few friends who had been to it, and I knew which building had it, but until now I hadn’t actually seen any photos of it.

The pool is located on the rooftop of an unassuming building in Jabriya. The building and rooftop were designed by the architecture and interior design firm ARCHJS and is part of a private residence. The view looks incredible and even though it’s in Jabriya, it wouldn’t look out of place in Palm Jumeirah.

For more photos of the building, check their instagram @arch_js