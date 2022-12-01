The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
As Good As Dead (N/A)
Bed Rest (N/A)
Interstellar (Re-release) (8.6)
Pil’s Adventures (6.1)
Violent Night (7.0)
Other Movies Showing:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (7.4)
Black Adam (7.5)
Devotion (7.0)
Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend (5.2)
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (6.5)
Poker Face (5.1)
Super Furball 2 (6.4)
The Nutcracker and the Magic Flute (4.7)
The Woman King (6.3)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Home Alone – 1990 (7.7)
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly – 1966 (8.8)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
Movie recommendation:
-Triangle of Sadness (2022)
TV recommendation:
-The Peripheral (2022)