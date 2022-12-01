Below are all the events I found taking place, if I missed anything let me know in the comments:

Thursday, Dec 1

Theater: The Tempest

WIZARD of OZ – The Panto!

Meet Me At The Terrace

THRF Pop Up Anniversary

The Avenues Winter Edition

Festival of Art and Dance – FAD 2022

Korean Street Food Festival 2022

Friday, Dec 2

Theater: The Tempest

WIZARD of OZ – The Panto!

Meet Me At The Terrace

Saracen Race 2022

The Gig Battle 2022

Sailing: Friday Sunset Cruising

Festival of Art and Dance – FAD 2022

Kuwait Coffee Festival

THRF Pop Up Anniversary

Hankook 12H Kuwait

Saturday, Dec 3

Theater: The Tempest

WIZARD of OZ – The Panto!

Meet Me At The Terrace

Treasure & Scavenger Hunts

Jusoor Run 2022

Grounding Park Art

Story Time: The Snail and The Whale

80s Journey Tour

Barba Saturday Brunch

Eco Tours: Mudflats

Kuwait Coffee Festival

Festival of Art and Dance – FAD 2022

Exhibitions

Art Recycle Exhibition

The Divine Agent by Lilia Nour

The Passage by Rouzan Seropian

Ghada Al Kandari x Mercedes Benz

Activities

Albohayra Farm

Ascend Rock Climbing

Indoor Karting

Little Jungle

Murouj Farm

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum

Tareq Rajab Museum