The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Shotgun Wedding (7.3)
Summit Fever (4.9)
Other Movies Showing:
Avatar: The Way of Water (8.3)
Black Adam (7.5)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (7.4)
Mindcage (4.2)
Pil’s Adventures (6.1)
The Amazing Maurice (6.4)
The Lair (4.6)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Back to the Future (8.5)
Back to the Future Part II (7.8)
Back to the Future Part III (7.4)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (7.9)
Home Alone (7.7)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (6.8)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
Movie recommendations:
-Frantic (1988) i dont know how this movie went under my radar. True neo noir.
-Holy Spider (2022) crime. Very brutal.
Tv recommendations:
Jack Ryan season 3. If you liked The Terminal List then this show is for you.