Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend, if I missed anything let me know in the comments:
Thursday, Dec 29
Meet Me At The Terrace
Rooftop Movie: Home Alone 2
Murouj Market
Bazzar Expo
The Walk: Kuwait Before Oil
Bugsha Street Food Market
Albohayra Farm
Latifa Neo Expressionism
The Promenade Family Fun
Friday, Dec 30
Kites Watching in Bnaider
Meet Me At The Terrace – Oud Nights
Murouj Market
Bazzar Expo
Albohayra Farm
Latifa Neo Expressionism
KMT: Open Track Day
Bugsha Street Food Market
Saturday, Dec 31
Meet Me At The Terrace
Treasure Hunt At Alshaheed Park
Murouj Market
Bazzar Expo
KMT: Drag Roll Race
New Year Run 2023
Albohayra Farm
Latifa Neo Expressionism
Beekeeper’s Life Experience
Bugsha Street Food Market
Exhibitions
25 O’Clock by Walid Taher
A Retrospective by Abdulwahab Al Awadhi
Visitor of Freedom by Thuraya Al Baqsami
Activities
Albohayra Farm
Ascend Rock Climbing
Indoor Karting
Little Jungle
Murouj Farm
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
Melemele Karaoke new years Eve