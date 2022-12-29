Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend, if I missed anything let me know in the comments:

Thursday, Dec 29

Meet Me At The Terrace

Rooftop Movie: Home Alone 2

Murouj Market

Bazzar Expo

The Walk: Kuwait Before Oil

Bugsha Street Food Market

Albohayra Farm

Latifa Neo Expressionism

The Promenade Family Fun

Friday, Dec 30

Kites Watching in Bnaider

Meet Me At The Terrace – Oud Nights

Murouj Market

Bazzar Expo

Albohayra Farm

Latifa Neo Expressionism

KMT: Open Track Day

Bugsha Street Food Market

Saturday, Dec 31

Meet Me At The Terrace

Treasure Hunt At Alshaheed Park

Murouj Market

Bazzar Expo

KMT: Drag Roll Race

New Year Run 2023

Albohayra Farm

Latifa Neo Expressionism

Beekeeper’s Life Experience

Bugsha Street Food Market

Exhibitions

25 O’Clock by Walid Taher

A Retrospective by Abdulwahab Al Awadhi

Visitor of Freedom by Thuraya Al Baqsami

Activities

Albohayra Farm

Ascend Rock Climbing

Indoor Karting

Little Jungle

Murouj Farm

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum

Tareq Rajab Museum