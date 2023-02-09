The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Ghoster (3.9)
Living (7.5)
Sound of Silence (N/A)
Titanic: 25th Anniversary (7.9)
Other Movies Showing:
Avatar: The Way of Water (7.8)
Bandit (6.4)
Blood (6.9)
Finnick (5.7)
M3GAN (6.1)
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (7.2)
Pinocchio and Friends (6.7)
Plane (6.9)
The Amazing Maurice (6.4)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Beauty and the Beast (8.0)
The Lion King (8.5)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
Movie recommendations:
– Timecrimes (2007)
– Babylon (2022) Maybe the best movie about Hollywood and the movie industry. Very underrated. So fun.
Show recommendation:
Cunk on Earth
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt16867040/
I love her
They’re seriously showing Titanic in Kuwait? 🤣