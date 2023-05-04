Movies Showing in Kuwait this Weekend

The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Air (7.7)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (8.3)

One Ranger (N/A)

Renfield (6.6)

The Black Demon (4.2)

To Catch a Killer (6.9)

Other Movies Showing:

Detective Chirp & the Golden Beehive (5.2)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (7.6)

Evil Dead Rise (7.7)

Guy Ritchie’s the Covenant (8.5)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (8.2)

The Big Punch (6.7)

The Challenge (6.5)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (7.4)

The Swiss Adventure (4.4)

The Tank (4.6)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Aladdin – 1992 (8.0)

Planes, Trains & Automobiles – 1987 (7.6)