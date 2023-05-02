Sneak Peek: The Warehouse Mall

Another day another new mall, I know we have too many already but this one at least looks visually interesting. The developer Tamdeen describes it as having a “rustic-industrial aesthetic” and it’s like a grittier or industrial-looking version of Avenues Phase III. They used lots of bricks everywhere, and the roof is covered in a steel structure that casts interesting shadows onto the floor. Plenty of daylight everywhere so it does feel like you’re walking down a street.
The largest IKEA in Kuwait and one of the biggest in the region will be opening there as well as Abyat’s second store so that’s a plus. The mall is located off Highway 40, where the old Ahmadi drive-in movie theater used to be. It’s catering to that area so the main competition is Kout Mall and Gate Mall.
They’re expecting to soft open the mall in mid-August with an official opening in September. Here is the location on Google Maps.
Al Khiran just opened, with only half of its shops opening, including IKEA.
How many IKEAs in Kuwait?!
Currently 4 are opened, with a 5th one in the Warehouse Mall opening soon 😂
4! I am aware of Avenues and Assima. Which are the other 2 currently?
360 Mall and Khiran
IKEA is the new Starbucks
i think kuwait is tryna compete with bahrain in terms of mall counts. they are almost similar countries