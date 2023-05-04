Categories
Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Surprisingly, there are a lot of things happening this weekend. Check out the list below and if I missed anything, let me know in the comments:

Thursday, May 4
The Perfume Exhibition
Safat Square Festival
Artistic Night with artist Marah
Jungle Treasure Hunt
SiK: Improv Comedy Night
Madang Day at the Korean Culture Center
Shlonik? Star Wars Edition

Friday, May 5
The Perfume Exhibition
Safat Square Festival
Workshop: Al-Hassala Design and Riso Printing
Jam Session 2.0

Saturday, May 6
The Perfume Exhibition
Safat Square Festival
Peak Race 2023
DAI Storytime: The Hugasaurus
Workshop: Screen Printing on Fabric
Googoosh Live in Kuwait
From Planet to Table

Exhibitions:
Traces of Nostalgia

