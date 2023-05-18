Movies Showing in Kuwait this Weekend

The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

A Good Person (7.0)

Fast X (6.2)

From Black (5.0)

Other Movies Showing:

Air (7.7)

Assassin

BlackBerry (7.7)

Evil Dead Rise (7.7)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (8.3)

Guy Ritchie’s the Covenant (8.5)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (8.2)

My Fairy Troublemaker (5.3)

Ride On (7.2)

The Black Demon (4.2)

The Pope’s Exorcist (6.1)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (7.4

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Aladdin – 1992 (8.0)

Mrs. Doubtfire – 1993 (7.1)