The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
A Good Person (7.0)
Fast X (6.2)
From Black (5.0)
Other Movies Showing:
Air (7.7)
Assassin
BlackBerry (7.7)
Evil Dead Rise (7.7)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (8.3)
Guy Ritchie’s the Covenant (8.5)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (8.2)
My Fairy Troublemaker (5.3)
Ride On (7.2)
The Black Demon (4.2)
The Pope’s Exorcist (6.1)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (7.4
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Aladdin – 1992 (8.0)
Mrs. Doubtfire – 1993 (7.1)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
One reply on “Movies Showing in Kuwait this Weekend”
Movie recommendations:
– Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)
– How To Blow Up a Pipeline (2022) great work from Daniel Goldhaber. He knows what he’s doing.
TV shows I’m watching right now:
– From (2022) if you like supernatural
– Class of ’09 (2023) very promising show with 3 episodes in
– Silo (2023) post apocalyptic mystery thriller with great cast. I’m hooked
– Yellowjackets (2021) my new favourite show