BayZero (Aquapark) is Now Open Again

Aquapark, which was the first water park in Kuwait got demolished a few years ago to a lot of people’s dismay. But, another waterpark was built in its place from the ground up with new games and it was given a new name, BayZero. The new park is the largest water park in Kuwait and this past weekend they reopened again for the new summer season.
Entrance to the park is 6KD and they’re open daily from 10AM to 10PM. The park is located right under the Kuwait Towers, behind McDonalds. Tickets can be purchased from their website bayzero.com.kw. For more info and photos, their Instagram account is @bayzerokuwait
largest water park in kuwait
more like the only water park in kuwait.
isnt there the one in mangaf or something, i forgot, wave park i think.
What there isn’t any proper slides in it? Looks like its aimed at little kids.
From what i understood this is phase 1 and only has this area pictured, the wave pool and another larger pool area. the adult slides are part of the second phase.
The water is quite cold still. Go at your own risk