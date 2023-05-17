Just a quick update on yesterdays post. After watching all the snapchat videos of people stuck at the Saudi Kuwait borders for hours, I spent the whole drive from Riyadh to Kuwait anxious about how long I’d be stuck there for. I figured if I arrived to the border around 3:30, I would probably leave around 6 because of the long queues. Well that didn’t happen.
I ended up arriving to the Saudi – Kuwait border around 2:30pm. The Saudi side of the border was pretty much empty, I didn’t have to wait at any of the passport control windows and just drove through basically. When I arrived to the Kuwait borders thats where I saw the long queue. Two lines of cars stretching maybe 15-20 cars long. Not as bad I was expecting it to be based on the videos I had watched. As I was getting ready to settle in for the long wait, a border control officer sees my car plates and waves to me to skip the queue and head straight down to the passport control window. Turns out cars with Kuwaiti plates didn’t have to wait in this line.
I moved out of the long queue and drove up to one of the free passport control windows, gave the guy my passport, he stamped it and I was done. No biometric scanning or anything. I was worried I was going to spend hours at the border and it ended up taking me less than 15 minutes to cross over, the fastest it’s ever taken me. I’m not sure whats going on, maybe they were forcing everyone to get a biometric scan but the lines were crazy long so now they’re just doing it for non residents?
A reader who landed in Kuwait on Sunday wrote that when he arrived, only the Kuwait/GCC queue at passport control were getting biometric scanning while expats weren’t. I’m assuming this is a soft rollout and eventually everyone is going to get scanned.
7 replies on “Update: Biometric Scanning when Entering Kuwait”
At the Beginning Biometrics are required for Saudi Nationals & Foreigners without Kuwait residency.
Except at the airport it’s the exact opposite
It is better not to know why certain things happen for your piece of mind.
What i’d like to know is; Why do they always start a new system or implement new rules without preparing or piloting and end up creating loooong queues?
3 years ago, I went to the Traffic Dept. to renew my cars reg., found a HUGE queue! What is it? They said they stopped the stamps vending machines & now you have to buy from a guy sitting in one of the windows!
I mean it was much easier to just buy the stamp from a machine, not to mention super faster.
Until this day, whenever I go there, I find the same new queue, they created, people lining up just to buy a stamp.
For contrast, in KSA & Qatar & Dubai, you can transfer a car to someones else’s name at midnight or whenever only by using your (and his) mobile!
I arrived from Beirut yesterday and found the new biometric scanners in front of the usual immigration control counters. It didn’t take long but I was curious why the scanning process was done on a chair and desk SEPARATE from the immigration counters and not all in one place like they do at DXB and elsewhere.
The poor officer had to administer the scan then go back to his booth to enter my passport into the system, and repeat the same process again and again for each passenger! Imagine the backlog on busy days!
And again, why do they always do things without prior notice?!
🤦🏼♂️
When you arrive at the airport, what do they ask you while you’re doing the scans? My Arabic is poor and I struggle to understand what is normally asked.