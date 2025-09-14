I Need a Labor Lawyer

Can someone recommend a labor lawyer they’ve worked with and had a good experience?
Earlier this year I quit my job because my employer hadn’t paid salaries for three months, and now they aren’t paying my indemnity either (even though they split it into a ridiculous 14 payments!). I found a labor lawyer through google already but I would rather work with one that comes through a recommendation. So if you’ve worked with a good labor lawyer and had a good experience, email me their contacts.
Thanks!
Check your mail
Good luck mate, I hope you win the case
Hi Mark,
Sorry about your experience and i hope my comment would help you a little bit.
Please consider that you have 12 months from the date of your visa transfer to file your case, otherwise you won’t be able to file any cases or complaints.
It’s a common practice here, some employers will make a friendly deal that they will pay your indemnity and due salaries by installments, and they will delay those installments while giving you a payment every now & then until the year passes and they won’t have to pay you anything. If that happens, you would be stuck, and filing a case wouldn’t be possible.
The problem is that employees may not know their rights and end up losing their indemnity.
Of course the majority of the companies here are good employers, but few companies follow such approach when they face financial troubles.
Another challenge to watch out for is if the company is W.L.L. Sometimes they transfer all the financial assets to other companies which belong to the same owner to stop employees from applying the court orders they have earned.
This is an important topic and can be very useful. I suggest you gather as much information as possible from the experience of your followers to produce a useful post for everyone.
We love Kuwait. Knowing our rights and obligations will ensure that we have a beautiful experience during our stay here.
thanks, yeah someone also just emailed me telling me the same thing, I didn’t know about that
I hope you get a suitable lawyer that helps you with your rights Mark, this can be quite frustrating 😔
Related question: I’m looking to pursue legal action too – case in point: bought a car around 10k mileage recently specifically so that car is barely used and company warranty and service is included (3 years remaining out of the 5 years, as the owner promised and as mentioned clearly in the ad). However, a month after buying the car, I took it into the company who refused to touch it saying that the previous owner had done some repair outside the company, therefore all warranty and remaining service is null and void.
Contacted the previous owner who’s only delaying accountability saying he’s out of Kuwait.
Do I have any rights in such a case? 🤔
What a shame, sorry to hear that! As per the law, the dealer cannot refuse to fix the car or do any warranty jobs claiming that it has been fixed somewhere else (unless something major has been done!). Very straightforward and simple, call or pass by MOCI consumer protection and they will sort it out for you in a very short period of time! good luck
Thanks Faisal but my peeve is not against the dealer but the previous owner. He was the one who was not truthful about remaining service/warranty.
The dealership if anything, was kind enough to explain reasons why they do not touch vehicles the moment anything mechanical is altered with outside.
How about that lawyer, Fajer, the one who bought Q8Books and made some posts on this blog? Will she be suitable for this case?
Found a recent article with some insightful information which might be helpful
https://timeskuwait.com/employer-fined-kd-5000-for-withholding-workers-dues/
You don’t need a lawyer, just visit the Public Authority for Manpower and make an official complaint against your employer.
They will make it a legal matter and you’ll get your unpaid salaries, indemnities and /or leaves.
They verify all info through bank transfers (salary transfers) from your previous employers.
https://labour.manpower.gov.kw/PamLabourPortalApp/faces/loginPage.jsf;jsessionid=BfVIHzKXxRe1jT8AQA3NAYXPXhd1uh4rS2-bsvZaVcKfZ2VX0EJk!-1163275165
The best way is to submit a complaint in Kuwait Labor Authority, they will call you and your employer to a meeting to try to settle this issue, but if your employer does not comply they the will transfer your complaint to Kuwait Civil Law Courts and then you need a lawyer to follow up and prosecute the case on your behalf.
I am speaking from personal experience
Good Luck