I Need a Labor Lawyer

Can someone recommend a labor lawyer they’ve worked with and had a good experience?

Earlier this year I quit my job because my employer hadn’t paid salaries for three months, and now they aren’t paying my indemnity either (even though they split it into a ridiculous 14 payments!). I found a labor lawyer through google already but I would rather work with one that comes through a recommendation. So if you’ve worked with a good labor lawyer and had a good experience, email me their contacts.

Thanks!