Kuwait Airways Named a Five-Star Airline

Kuwait Airways just won an APEX Five-Star award for outstanding passenger experience. That may come as a surprise, depending on how you feel about them, but according to APEX this was based on “neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights.” So not one of those awards you can buy just for PR purposes.

Etihad Airways and Gulf Air were two other airlines from the region that won an APEX Five-Star award. Qatar Airways and Emirates were strangely were not listed. Not sure why, but both did win APEX Best awards:

‎Best Entertainment: Emirates

‎Best Cabin Service: Korean Air

‎Best Food & Beverage: Qatar Airways

‎Best Seat Comfort: Eva Air

‎Best Wi-Fi: Delta Air Lines

APEX stands for Airline Passenger Experience Association and they were the first airline rating program to based solely on certified passenger feedback. The last time Kuwait Airways won an APEX Five-Star award was in 2021.