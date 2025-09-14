Kuwait Airways just won an APEX Five-Star award for outstanding passenger experience. That may come as a surprise, depending on how you feel about them, but according to APEX this was based on “neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights.” So not one of those awards you can buy just for PR purposes.
Etihad Airways and Gulf Air were two other airlines from the region that won an APEX Five-Star award. Qatar Airways and Emirates were strangely were not listed. Not sure why, but both did win APEX Best awards:
Best Entertainment: Emirates
Best Cabin Service: Korean Air
Best Food & Beverage: Qatar Airways
Best Seat Comfort: Eva Air
Best Wi-Fi: Delta Air Lines
APEX stands for Airline Passenger Experience Association and they were the first airline rating program to based solely on certified passenger feedback. The last time Kuwait Airways won an APEX Five-Star award was in 2021.
2 replies on “Kuwait Airways Named a Five-Star Airline”
Weird, since their flights are usually late and all other features such as food and entertainment do not compare to Qatar or Emirates sill.
Wonder if its just Kuwaitis rating them in the survey?
What? Who’s rating them? The only benefit of Kuwait Airways is direct flights and even that is reflected in the ticket price.