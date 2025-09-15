Kuwait Gets a New Food Delivery App Today – Keeta

The Chinese food delivery service Keeta launches in Kuwait today, taking on Talabat, Deliveroo, Jahez, and Cari.

Keeta is the overseas brand of the Chinese company Meituan, the world’s largest food delivery platform. They launched in Saudi Arabia last year and it took them just four months to become the third-largest food delivery platform there. So I’m very curious to see how they’ll perform locally.

At launch, they’re offering a discount on your first order plus free delivery. After that, you’ll continue to get free delivery on all orders of KD3 or more (with no subscription needed). @kw.keeta