Categories
Information Shopping

Ulta Beauty kuwait Opening Date Revealed

Ulta Beauty Kuwait has an official opening date and it’s Friday, November 7.

Kecia Steelman, the CEO of Ulta Beauty, announced the date at a pre-launch party in Dubai this past weekend. Their first location in Kuwait will be at The Avenues, taking over the spot where Dean & Deluca used to be. It will also be the first Ulta Beauty location outside the U.S.

I visited Ulta Beauty for the first time a few weeks ago while I was in LA. The store felt like a mix between Boots and Sephora and wasn’t that visually appealing, but I’ve been told the Kuwait and Dubai locations will have a more premium look.

Ulta Beauty’s Middle East instagram account is @ultabeautymiddleeast

One reply on “Ulta Beauty kuwait Opening Date Revealed”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 