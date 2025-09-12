Cocktail Fridays at Altitude Roasters

If you’re looking for something different to add to your Friday rituals, Altitude Roasters have a weekly event dedicated to crafted cocktails.

Altitude Roasters started out as a roastery back in 2020, and one of the things that set them apart from much of the local coffee market was their approach to roasting. They leaned toward lighter profiles at a time when that wasn’t common in Kuwait, and that quickly became their signature. They carried that same approach over to their coffee shop when they eventually opened it last year.

Their coffee shop is one I’ve been meaning to feature under my design highlights. It was designed in collaboration with the local creative Studio Nesef and has a retro-futurist, 70s-inspired aesthetic. That 70s vibe is also what inspired their Cocktail Fridays.

Cocktail Fridays is their way of creating and introducing new altered coffee drinks. The menu changes slightly week to week, but three of their most popular drinks are The Marlon, The Jetson, and The Ron.

The Marlon: a refreshing sparkly coffee cocktail with mixed berries and cold brewed coffee.

The Jetson: a seasonal latte made with a Kuwaiti farm produce infusion.

The Ron: a deep burgundy shot of espresso paired with the juice of the best red grapes.

If you’re into experimenting with coffee or just want something new to do on a Friday, Cocktail Fridays at Altitude are worth checking out. They’re located in LOT 90 in Shuwaikh and are open 7AM to 10PM on weekdays, and 9AM to 10PM on weekends. @altituderoasterscafe