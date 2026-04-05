My Experience at the Ford Service Center

Last October I bought a Ford Ranger Raptor and posted about how great the car was, but how terrible the purchasing experience was. This is my first Ford, and I was worried that the negative sales experience would carry over to the service center, but thankfully, that turned out not to be the case.

I took my car in last week for the first 10K service and my experience was incredibly good, like I was surprised at how good an experience it was.

First thing I did was call Ford and book an appointment. I went the next day and as soon as I drove into the service center, their license plate reader recognized the car and a screen came on welcoming me by name (well, my wife’s name, since the Raptor is registered in her name because I’m an expat). I drove up to the second level where another screen displayed my appointment time and directed me to a bay number. No waiting in line, and the whole floor is just car drop-off with no loud sounds or the usual garage chaos I’ve gotten used to with every other brand I’ve owned.

The whole area was super clean and looked brand new. I parked in front of a desk, got out, handed over my registration, they told me what the first service included and what it would cost, then told me to go wait in the lounge. The whole experience felt very premium.

The lounge was also really nice and big. It overlooked the car drop off and pick up area on one side, and the new cars showroom on the other. There is an elevator that connects you to the showroom if you want to car browse, or you can just chill in the lounge.

When the car was done, I paid and left.

I’m actually really relieved that the service center experience went extremely well since I really love the Raptor and didn’t want the service center to ruin the joy of owning it.My wife also has a Bronco which I’ll have to take in to service eventually, so I’ll be dealing with them often

If you’re thinking of getting a Ford and want to know if their after service is any good, it is.