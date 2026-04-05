Where to get the Al-Arfaj badge from

Last week I posted about a very cool initiative called Al-Arfaj where they created a badge of gratitude and recognition for those on the frontlines. The initiative quickly took off beyond their expectations, and demand for the badge exceeded production by a huge margin.

Since that post, I’ve been getting messages and comments asking where to get a badge, so I decided to compile the places into a list. There are now a lot of people producing these badges to help meet demand, but the list below is of the companies who first adopted the initiative, so these come from the initial batches produced by @alarfajflower. All available for free and include the information card.

% Arabica

Available at almost all branches to customers who make a purchase, though they go fast, so if they’re out just check back another day.

Crown Dental

Available to their patients for now until they get more stock.

Dabdoub

Included with every purchase.

Elevation Burger

They are available at different branches which change daily. They announce the locations on their Instagram and no purchase is necessary.

Pret A Manger

Available at their branches in Hamra, Sabah Al salem, Assima, and Messilah. No purchase necessary.

Rainforest Park Spa

Available to their customers for now until they get more stock.

Stock Room Coffee

Due to limited quantities they’re only giving them to their loyalty program customers at the moment.

Vol.1

Limited quantity available to customers at their branches in Downtown, Mishref, Salmiya, and Shuwaikh.

There are a couple more spots as well, I’m just waiting to hear back from them before adding them to the list.