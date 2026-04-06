Warah is a Kuwaiti HR Platform for Businesses

Warah is a Kuwait-based HR platform designed for small and medium sized businesses. There are still a surprisingly large number of companies here that rely on spreadsheets or WhatsApp messages to track employee attendance and manage HR tasks. A lot of that comes down to not wanting to deal with hardware, maintenance, or complicated setups, which is exactly why Warah was created.

The Warah platform handles all the usual HR functions like employee records, attendance, leave requests, overtime tracking, and payroll. Managers can access attendance reports, employee hierarchies, and analytics all from a single dashboard. And since Warah was built locally, it also takes Kuwait’s labor laws into account, from public holidays and vacation days to an accurate indemnity calculator.

The feature that stood out to me the most was the attendance tracking. Instead of installing fingerprint or facial recognition machines, employees can check in and out directly through the system using geolocation, either through the web or mobile app. This removes the need for additional hardware, which helps reduce costs and is a big plus, especially for smaller businesses.

With the current economic situation, more and more businesses are trying to reduce their overheads. Warah was built with that in mind, offering different packages depending on the number of employees, with pricing starting from KD 25 a month.

I got access to a demo account to try it out, and I liked how visually clean and straightforward the experience was. Even though I know very little about HR, I was still able to navigate the app and understand everything because of the simple language they use. That’s intentional since they wanted to make the platform easy to use for anyone.

Demos and free trials are available, so if you want to check it out, head to warah.com