I have both MyUS and Shop&Ship accounts but I tend to use my Shop&Ship the most since the prices were always cheaper than MyUS. MyUS only used to make sense for me when an item was expensive but not that heavy since I don’t pay tax when shipping to my MyUS address. But, a few days ago I was ordering some parts for my car and I realized it would be much cheaper shipping to MyUS.
Item Cost Shipped to MyUS: $256
Item Cost Shipped to Shop&Ship: $278.71 (includes 8.87% tax)
Item Weight: 10.95 lb
MyUS Shipping Cost (using DHL Express): KD14.278
Shop&Ship Shipping Cost: KD22.3 (because I get the 31% S&S FLEX discount) or KD31.1 (if you don’t have S&S FLEX)
So just by choosing to ship this one item to MyUS I saved a total of KD15. Even if I paid tax it would still be cheaper to use MyUS. It wasn’t like this before so now I’m curious to know if their prices became cheaper. I think I’m just going to straight up use MyUS from now on. The package also arrived super quick, shipped April 3, got delivered to me April 6. Oh I have to mention, Shop&Ship charge KD1.5 for custom clearance, DHL charge KD4. But I still save more with DHL.
13 replies on “MyUS vs Shop&Ship Pricing”
Try Stackry or fishisfast you will have the option to choose your carrier
MyUS is the same…
MyBox does not charge anything for custom clearance. It’s always itemized as KD1.5, but never charged.
The 1.5 is for custom clearance
I recently tried myus, their “choosing carrier” is confusing, and not instant change
ordered since March 25th with no updates
What do you mean? Your shipment has been in your mailbox since March 25? The choosing carrier is just that. I have the free MyUS account so my shipments get marked to ship automatically so I have to pick my default carrier in the account. I have it set as DHL Express so any package that arrives ships with that. If you have the paid version which allows u to consolidate, u can pick which courier you want before telling it to ship.
Recently my experience with Shop & Ship has been really bad.
There has been a discrepancy between the initial quote they gave, what they billed, and what they finally collected for an item shipped from US.
The initial quote was 7kd
When I went to pay – they billed by 8.3kd (paid this through knet)
On top of that they took an additional 1.5kd in cash (for customs) when delivering.
I asked them why are they not transparent from the start – they just said that pay up and take the parcel if you want, or else we will take it back.
Will try MyUS next time. DHL has been better than FedEx and Aramex when shipping stuff into Kuwait.
That’s how it is with ALL couriers.
You pay an initial shipping cost. Then once it arrives to kuwait and goes through customs you pay the custom clearance fee along with any customs fee if there are any.
I think some couriers do have the option to pay all upfront since when Amazon ships it includes everything, but Amazon also charge u more upfront and then refund the customs difference if it turned out to be less.
Also just to clarify with DHL since you mentioned u will use them next time.
I paid for shipping on MyUS, then a day later I got an email from DHL asking me to pay an additional 4KD custom clearance. Because item value was under 100KD I didn’t have to pay customs or else I would have to pay 4KD + 5% value of item.
Is this better than ubuy?
Ubuy isn’t a courier
They recently dropped their prices, just signed up and got a popup of their new pricing:
https://i.imgur.com/0HbgN9S.jpeg
thanks! I had a feeling something changed or else I would have used MyUS all the time from before