American stand-up comedian and actor Gabriel Iglesias, aka Fluffy, is coming to perform in Kuwait for the first time ever. Fluffy is known for his hit Netflix specials and sold-out shows around the world, and I think he is easily the biggest stand-up comedian to ever perform in Kuwait.
He’ll be performing live at The Arena on May 1st as part of his “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy” world tour. Tickets are expected to go on sale later today on The Arena’s website.
If you want an idea of what to expect, you can watch one of Fluffy’s many specials on Netflix, including his latest one, “Legend of Fluffy”. You can also check out his insta @fluffyguy
4 replies on “Netflix Star “Fluffy” is coming to perform in Kuwait”
Have they fixed the seating area so one can see the stage without blobs of heads blocking the stage?
Do you ever go to these events? And if not, why don’t you? It could be interesting if you talked about these kinds of events on your blog.
I rarely ever go to events, they’re something I’m not usually interested in doing.
Accoustics in the Arena were (might still be) terrible, especially for a standup show, I could barely understand Mo Amer when he performed a while back.
Heard from people that was still an issue in recent concerts, but less of a problem with music.
Hopefully they have/will fix it for this.