Netflix Star “Fluffy” is coming to perform in Kuwait

American stand-up comedian and actor Gabriel Iglesias, aka Fluffy, is coming to perform in Kuwait for the first time ever. Fluffy is known for his hit Netflix specials and sold-out shows around the world, and I think he is easily the biggest stand-up comedian to ever perform in Kuwait.

He’ll be performing live at The Arena on May 1st as part of his “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy” world tour. Tickets are expected to go on sale later today on The Arena’s website.

If you want an idea of what to expect, you can watch one of Fluffy’s many specials on Netflix, including his latest one, “Legend of Fluffy”. You can also check out his insta @fluffyguy