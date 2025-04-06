Rare Kuwait Towers Construction Photos

I’m always incredibly jealous of the kinds of photos Bader Alshaiji (@badshaiji) has access to. Thankfully, he loves sharing as much as I do. When I saw he had photos I’d never seen before of the Kuwait Towers under construction, I reached out and asked if he could send them over to me so I could share them as well.

These are rare photos I’ve never come across before, at least not in this quality. They were taken between 1971 and 1975 and show the construction of the towers, including when they caught fire in 1973.

Check them all out on my instagram account @248am, and make sure you follow @badshaiji if you’re interested in old historical photos of Kuwait.