Palestine Film Festival 2025 Kicks Off in Kuwait

The Palestine Film Festival 2025 opens tomorrow (Sunday, April 6) as part of the “All Eyes on Palestine” visual event happening in Kuwait this week which also includes the “Gaza Habibti” photo project.

“Gaza Habibti” brings together the work of 25 photographers from Gaza, capturing moments of hope and everyday life in a place still fighting for freedom and dignity. Their photos will be part of exhibitions taking place around the world, with all proceeds going to support photographers in Gaza. This event is taking place at @capkuwait and opens April 6 and will be on view until April 12.

The Palestine Film Festival Kuwait on the other hand is a volunteer-run, non-profit initiative that celebrates Palestinian life, art, and culture. The festival features a curated lineup of films, from documentaries to shorts, all highlighting the resilience and spirit of the Palestinian people. This year the films will be showing at CAP Theater and AUK.

There is also a poetry night taking place on Thursday.

All events are free and no registration is required for any of them.

Follow @palestinefilmfest_kuwait and @capkuwait for more details.