I came across this photo taken by Tor Eigeland of the Kuwait Towers under construction sometime in the 70s. What I found interesting about it is that it’s the only image I’ve ever seen of the towers at night while still under construction.
3 replies on “Kuwait Towers Under Construction”
can one imagine driving down the Gulf back then?
Hopefully, this post shall not attract any controversial comments. 🤪
Before undergoing a complete makeover in 1980-1981 the Kuwait Hilton was a tranquil oasis of other worldly charm and sophistication. Remember the summer of 1980 when the Moscow Olympics were on and we were at the Hilton (sea facing room) soaking in the revelry and festive cheer of the 4th of July celebrations happening in the US Embassy compound facing the Hilton with the sparkling new white washed Kuwait Towers to keep us company. Few weeks later we shifted to another room- this one facing Aisha Al Salam. Have vague memory of watching fire crackers explode into the night sky with some Asia Cup soccer final or some such happening at a stadium, nearby. Memories! Once you get started it’s hard to rein them in…..