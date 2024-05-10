I don’t recall coming across a photo of Kuwait’s shoreline that was older than this. I was doing some research for an upcoming post when I went down a rabbit hole and ended up coming across a report from 1903 that contained photos, maps and some interesting information on Kuwait. One of the photos was the image above of Kuwait’s shore which I hadn’t seen before, but there were also some other ones inside I also hadn’t seen which I’ve shared below.
The report is made up of 2 volumes and the original copy is part of the British Library: India Office Records and Private Papers . The report was compiled by Captain H. H. Dowding after his visit to Kuwait during the winter of 1901-02 while the photographs were supplied by Baron Curzon of Kedleston.
You can actually download the whole report as a PDF from the Qatar Digital Library. If you want to check it out, click here.
3 replies on “Photo of the Kuwait Shoreline Taken in 1903”
you bring up some hidden treasure mark, good work.
good to see the threads linking back to India via “survey of India offices” and showing the relations this 2 countries had in past.
Wow man! This is gold!
Amazing!