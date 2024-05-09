This past week I finally binge watched The Gentlemen, the Guy Ritchie series on Netflix. It was pretty good, lots of fun and rarely ever a slow or dull moment. I love the character he gave Vinnie Jones, and now I feel like rewatching some of Guy Ritchie’s original films all over again.
I also finally started Baby Reindeer and I’m half way through that show and so far and it’s ok. I can understand the appeal, but not my kind of show.
As soon as I’m done with Baby Reindeer I’m going to start Sugar. It popped up on my feed a few times this past week because the last episode had some sort of crazy twist, so I feel like I’m missing out.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Week:
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (7.4)
The Little Mermaid (4.6)
Other Movies Showing:
Bloodline Killer (7.5)
Civil War (7.6)
Dune: Part Two (8.8)
The Fall Guy (7.3)
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (6.5)
Inception (Classic/2010) (8.8)
Kung Fu Panda 4 (6.4)
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (7.1)
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 (5.4)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
8 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
Sugar is definitely the best tv show right now, if you’re into noir.
movie recommendations:
– Land of Bad (2024) a solid action/war movie
– Love Lies Bleeding (2024)
Can definitely agree on The Gentlemen.
I believe that the series is far better than the movie, though I did enjoy the Charlie Hunham character in the movie.
I’ve caught up with the final season of Jack Ryan (with John Krasinski) over the weekend. Also watched the remake of Roadhouse which was very poor compared to the Patrick Swayze classic.
Oh forgot to mention I watched Roadhouse yesterday, it wasn’t bad. I don’t remember the original, but this was pretty fun to watch and Conor was better than expected, I mean he plays the role of a character you’re meant to dislike really well.
@Roger, Do I have to watch The Gentlemen movie before seeing the show?
it’s better that you don’t because. same story.
If you haven’t watched the movie, pass on it. The series is must watch.
Been making my way through Young Justice S1 (it’s really good), and The Looney Tunes Show S1 (it’s fine, it’s basically like a sitcom with Looney Tunes characters), and the only movies I saw were The Idea of You (mildly interesting, but very boring), and Honeymoonish (very cliché and even dumber than the previous movie I saw).
Most of Guy Ritchie films are great, most. Vinnie Jones is an underrated actor who i wish got more film time in his career. I wish more soccer players were like him as soccer is as unmanly as you can get without his style. He made soccer worth watching.