Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

This past week I finally binge watched The Gentlemen, the Guy Ritchie series on Netflix. It was pretty good, lots of fun and rarely ever a slow or dull moment. I love the character he gave Vinnie Jones, and now I feel like rewatching some of Guy Ritchie’s original films all over again.

I also finally started Baby Reindeer and I’m half way through that show and so far and it’s ok. I can understand the appeal, but not my kind of show.

As soon as I’m done with Baby Reindeer I’m going to start Sugar. It popped up on my feed a few times this past week because the last episode had some sort of crazy twist, so I feel like I’m missing out.

Let us know in the comments what you’ve been watching or planning to watch this weekend.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (7.4)

The Little Mermaid (4.6)

Other Movies Showing:

Bloodline Killer (7.5)

Civil War (7.6)

Dune: Part Two (8.8)

The Fall Guy (7.3)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (6.5)

Inception (Classic/2010) (8.8)

Kung Fu Panda 4 (6.4)

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (7.1)

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 (5.4)