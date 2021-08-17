The popular Australian skincare brand Aesop is now available in Kuwait at Bloomingdales. For some reason, up until now the only way to get Aesop products was to order it from the UK or US even though Bloomingdales in Dubai carried the brand.

The only downside is the products aren’t available at the Bloomingdale location in 360 Mall yet, only on their local website. But the items are in Kuwait I believe since they offer same-day delivery on them and delivery is for free. The prices of the products all seem to be standard Aesop retail pricing as well. To see all the available Aesop products available to order in Kuwait, click here.