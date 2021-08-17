China Great Wall is my go-to hole in the wall for hot pot. Hot pot if you don’t know is a way of cooking at your table using a boiling pot of soup stock that you throw your raw ingredients into. You can order the pot in different flavors like spicy or none spicy or order a two-way pot which is a pot split in half and containing two different flavors of stock. You then have two pages worth of items you can order to cook ranging from different proteins like beef or lamb, to veggies like mushrooms and greens. It’s a lot of fun and the hot pot at China Great Wall is pretty good.
The price is also great costing just 2.5KD for a single flavored pot or 3.5KD if you want a two-way. In addition to the pot you then pay per ingredient, so a dish of raw beef for example is 2.250KD, pakchoi is 1KD, morning glory 750fils etc.. The place is fairly small with just 5 tables so it tends to get busy really quickly.
If you’re interested in trying China Great Wall, their instagram is @chinagreatwallrestaurant and here is their location on Google Maps.
The best chinese food🥰 tofu salad, wonton soup, lollipops, duck… yumm😋 I order from them but never tried hot pot.
I’ve only had their hot pot, don’t even know what else they have on the menu lol
A favorite place for years – a friendly chinese owner and chefs mean authentic chinese cooking whether from the English/Arabic menu or the chinese menu. Hotpot or Huoguo (hog wa) is a great share with friends when you have lots of different item to add 😋
Absolutely love this place! Excellent quality and consistently tasty!!
Besides hotpot, I absolutely love their Chongqing Beef and the dipping sauces.
Nothing like it in Kuwait.
Remember visiting it every fortnight for dinner with my parents:)
The most authentic Chinese restaurant in Kuwait. Discovered them by chance. They have the real deal – prices are reasonable, good spread and do not add insane amounts of soy and oil like the other Chinese joints.
jeez, i need to try other stuff on their menu
So glad to see your review on Great Wall of China restaurant.
My friends and I are regulars here, do try their Pan fried dumplings, spicy mutton and prawn in sizzling plate… Beef Noodles in spicy broth has alot of flavour too (small version of hotpot)
Owner and Staff are really welcoming and maintain the restaurant cleanliness and hygiene.
One of my favourite places in Kuwait. You should try their seared dumplings, prawn in sizzling plate and also the beef tang mian which is not on the menu, a kind of beef noodle soup. Discovered them by chance as well and absolutely love their food.