I noticed recently on Twitter a lot of people complaining about Aramex. I thought I was the only one having problems with them recently but it looks like it’s everyone. Yes, I’m aware a lot of you don’t like them and prefer using other services, but from my experience, they offer the best bang for the buck. You also get what you pay for, so very affordable shipping but also fairly slow shipping which is why I don’t have an issue with their speed.
Recently things have been a disaster though. Not sure if it’s because of lack of staff or what exactly but not only are packages being delivered much slower than usual which I’m fine with, the mistakes they’re making is what I have an issue with. For example, I had one package go out for delivery only for the driver to say I rejected the package which I didn’t. It then took 2 weeks, 6 to 7 phone calls, 3 complaint tickets, and contacting their social media team twice just to get the package redelivered again.
This brings me to my post. Which company has the worst or best customer service in Kuwait? Everyone makes mistakes, that’s fine but good or bad service for me is based on how you go about trying to solve the mistake.
Worst: Aramex (Shop&Ship)
Like I said, it isn’t because they’re slow, it’s because they’re just terrible at solving problems when they do happen.
Best: Babel
This was difficult to choose because of the lack of options, but in the end I decided to pick Babel. I order delivery from them and their customer service is great. They always call to make sure the food arrived or call the next day to make sure if everything was ok. But really the reason I chose them is because of the one time I had an issue with my order, they went beyond what was required to make me happy even though I wasn’t even upset. They forgot to put the tabbouleh dressing with my order so I called them to let them know just as an FYI. They were very apologetic and insisted on resending the whole order again and even included dessert to make up for it even though I tried to tell them not to. Been a big fan ever since.
I’m curious to know what everyone’s Worst and Best is. Based on social media I’d assume it’s going to be either Aramex, Xcite or one of the telecoms.
Aramex document management arm Infofort too is equally bad when it comes to service.
Hadn’t heard of Infofort before
Worst- lo fat
They don’t give a shit to customer service. Aren’t bothered if you’re following the regime or don’t even follow up to ask how your diet is proceeding etc.
Best- Deliveroo
They’re been too kind to me. Have gotten plenty of KD 5 vouchers for delayed delivery and they’re extremely responsive- how you normally expect delivery companies to be
Yeah totally forgot about them but Deliveroo are actually another company with great customer service
Pakhana? Is that your name?
🙊
I too am disgusted with the Shop n Ship service since 3-4 months now. Previously, the updates and tracking services were spot on and I was very satisfied. Off late, when I complained about it to their ticketing service, they said the Kuwait customs protocols have changed and that’s what’s delaying the whole delivery process. I can understand that’s beyond their control, but that doesn’t discount the fact that their updating and tracking features have gone kaput!!
Xcite worst customer service… especially if they know you’re an expat. They will pass you around like a ball..
Worst: Bleach Cleaning! I hired them to clean my apartment before moving in during the early days of the Pandemic and they were horrible. They promised to clean the place and sanitize it in a day. They started at 8AM and by 2PM when they said that they were supposed to be ready with the living room and kitchen, I was shocked to see that they haven’t done anything. I called the customer service department and they were all I got was lies. First they promised to come and clean again but I informed them that it was too late. They were supposed to prepare the place before I moved my things and they couldn’t do that anymore because my things were coming the next day. They they promised to give me a refund so I said ok. When I called again a different person told me that the refund was being processed and in addition to the refund they will come to clean and sanitize the place even with the furniture in. We refused that and only wanted the refund since we didn’t want to have people coming in and out of our place during the Pandemic. Days turned into weeks and I never got the refund. They kept giving me the run around and didn’t do anything to remedy the situation. I even contacted the Consumer Protection hotline and put in a complaint but even they didn’t do anything despite many calls to get updates on the situation. I finally gave up on both Bleach and the Consumer Protections hotline.
When you submit a complaint to Consumer Protection how do you follow up with your complaint out of curiosity? Do they open up a complaint ticket and give you a number or is the complaint connected to your phone number or civil id?
You call them up, complain, and they take all the information you want to provide. After that, they provide you with a ticket number which you use to get updates on. They promise someone will call you back to get more details on the complaint but no ones calls back.
Haha, if Consumer Protection has bad customer service, I suggest calling Consumer Protection to complain.
Worst : Starbucks , the test and service not good .
Best : caribou , the service and the coffee fantastic .
Worst – Aramex Shop & Ship, Posta Plus, Xcite, & Ooredoo in that order. If i could only pick one its going to be aramex. Their CS is garbage and surprises me they are soo big in the middle east, how have we allowed them to get this big after being run so poorly. Can’t sort & deliver properly, I had package weighing .1 kg marked as being weighed 1kg and pay 9 kd for it! Some proper mismanagement there.
Best – Deliveroo. No troubles with them.
Imagine being sued by Aramex.
lol they’d be suing one of their oldest customers since I’m one of their first 200. Been with them for 20+ years back when they’d store the customer packages under the desk of the one Shop&Ship employee!
Worst I’d say is Sun & Sand Sports, I mailed them, posted on Social media regarding a query before making a purchase and it took them weeks before I got a response, best as per me is P. F. Changs, as they make up for any errors in their delivery by apologising and giving you complimentary food which they messed up plus additional desserts and even i refused it but had to end up accepting it.
Worst: Most delivery couriers. The amount of times they tampered with my packages and left behind suspicious substances that gave off bad smells or they just messed up the contents inside the box (Why would they open packages containing clothes? And one time they opened a box of food, which contained mostly sweets and biscuits, and it smelled like rotten chicken!). Not to mention how sometimes they claim that *I* reschedule the delivery (even though I didn’t), and sometimes they would come late at night or not at all or they decide to deliver on weekend afternoons when I’m outside!
Also Worst: Xcite. Recently I order a USB-to-HDMI cable online, it didn’t work for the device I wanted, I tried to return it to them, but they refused because I opened the box (how else am I supposed to know if an item will work or not?). After going to different branches and practically begging them to take it back, they did, and I got my refund.
Best: Deliveroo. They arrive very quickly.
Aramex- my package was in customs for one month exactly and when it said out for delivery – i missed a call it was a landline number that does not reconnect to the driver how on earth you only have outgoing calls. same thing they said customer declined delivery. what happen to mobile phones where you can reach them back incase of missed call.
I just closed the phone with aramex with same issues you mentioned. and i open your blog to see your review. are you listening to my calls ? :P
Ooredoo – Worst customer service ever – Support does not understand anything beyond the script – Got a call for a “free” internet upgrade – I explicitly asked if there were any additional charges / penalties for this – was informed of course not – Got billed with a early cancellation charge – 4 weeks and still no comprehensible answer – You can go to their office in Kuwait City and watch customers shouting- support tells me we have a whatsup group so I will put your request there – and I was like why doesn’t your ticketing system work to route it to the correct department ? – Urgh!
Worst – Xcite , Talabat , LuLu – LULU worst customer support in Kuwait, Talabat same
Ooreedoo is the worst.
Shout out to PASS (the parking app) for consistently having the best customer service ! They are easy to reach when you have a problem and resolve issues quickly.
Worst would be Baker and Spice for its mediocre food and subpar service. It went from being my favourite place to one I don’t visit anymore.
I completely agree about Baker & Spice!
I was furious with them last week over how they treated me (like I’m a beggar on the street, not someone whose been a customer for seven years).
Absolutely awful. Their first branch in Sharq is still good. I only go to that one now.
Is mybox postaplus still good. I have no problems with them so far. Any other good mail service?
Worst: Xcite, Best AlYousifi, Aramex
Best: UPS (surprised with their efficiency and customer care), Deliveroo
UPS? interesting, I have two packages that shipped from Amazon by UPS yesterday, should be in Kuwait tomorrow so will see if they have any delays as well.
If you hate Aramex wait till you see UPS x)
Should be absolutely fine! Had 2 deliveries last month one arriving from Milano and one from the states. No delays and very good communication by the delivery guy. One thing they could improve upon is the tracking platform on the website but otherwise it will arrive in time.
My package is in kuwait now and status is updated with the following message:
Your package is pending release from a government agency. Release of the package to UPS may take up to 10 days.
Farwaniya, Kuwait
worst – talabat/ carriage
best – deliveroo and phet phet (owner delivered the food herself after the delivery service she used canceled last min)
I’m surprised not a single BANK has been mentioned so far when it comes to worst customer service 🥴
This guy Kuwaits.
Banta were great in my experience.
Hyundai has the best service I’ve experienced from any company in Kuwait. I bought a car from them about a year ago, and starting from the showroom, to the after sales service, everything has been really good
The sales staff are very knowledgeable, they give you your space to look at the cars and think on your own without being pressured. When receiving the car, the process was a breeze and the staff there were very warm and welcoming. hen I take the car in for service, prices are very good, and the staff are also nice and quick
I did not expect that, so that is the best experience I’ve had
Like others here, Aramex might be the worst service I’ve experienced. I shipped a package to my Dubai mailbox, and they kept refusing to take it (becuase there were some fees to pay) No one in Kuwait would help, no one there would help. It took a while to sort it out
To complement on what you have said, my old man asked for their Genesis costumers’ chocolate box and they actually gave him two instead of one! So yeah absolutely one of the best costumers service around!
Shipa has been an amazing alternative to aramex for me. I was also one of the earliest users of Aramex and i started having several problems in a row this year with lost items and no one responding so I tried shipamall which is a branch of shipa delivery service that does forwarding like aramex. They don’t have consolidation and some other bells and whistles you find im the foreign forwarding companies but when you message them or email them they respond immediately. They photograph everything and clearly tell you what item has arrived which aramex stopped doing. They actually follow up and resolve things. They take longer and seem to cost more but i felt that it was worth it just to have the peace of mind that things will actually arrive and they know what’s happening to my items.
Boubyan Bank is the best customer service
Flex gym is the worst customer service
Worst: Talabat. I have a love/hate relationship with Talabat. Mostly hate. Lately the orders are super late with little to no accountability. Something that is supposed to be delivered within 1 hour ends up taking 2+ hours and after checking up with customer care, they give me a Talabat credit of 0.500 fils… like really?! My order was for 12 or 13 KD. Also, their location tracking is a joke. Some riders are able to find my apartment without even having to call me while others go around the block and call me multiple times.
Best: Cheesecake factory – They added a complementary appetizer with a sweet note once with my order.
Xcite hands down the worst, bought a dyson vacuum online and got the extended warranty with it. after 8 months it broke down. took it to the service center, after 10 days they told me that its unfixable. they told me because i bought it online i should wait another day so that the online department contacts me. after they contacted me, they told me to choose a branch where i want to pick up my new vacuum, which is great news. well not so great, i go to the branch and ask them for my new vacuum. now they want me to pay 10% depreciation (usage). which i refused and ended up going to their offices in hamra tower where i met with their online manager and the next day i got my vacuum without paying anything.
Ooredoo WORST
Xcite SECOND WORST
Best Electronics – We bought from them twice and the product was either used or faulty:
1. Space heater – stopped working on the 3rd day
2. Humidifier – the membrane had calcium deposits and was used. When pointed out, the sales rep tried to convince me that it is normal
In the second case I had to fight and convince them that they sold me a used product. I got my refund after 15 days.
In the first case they refused to take back / exchange the heater. I pleaded, argued, threw a fit nothing worked. So I just left the heater at their cash counter and left. The guy at the counter conveniently packed the box again and asked one of the sales guys to put it back.
Ooredoo also comes a close second – they just don’t care.
I agree Best Electronics and Ooredoo are the worst. Best refused to fix my phone after 12 months saying nothing is wrong with it ( it kept switching on and off on its own). I had an extended warranty. They only updated it and charged me for it. In the end I had to get it fixed from a repair shop. What can I say about Ooredoo worst service worst customer care. They don’t even care.
Aramex makes it extremely difficult to connect with a real person. They have a dumb chatbot which does nothing other than raise your blood levels.
BEST : UPS & DHL.
WORST :
-EXCITE. AGENTS WAS ALWAYS IN HURRY TO END THE CALL TRYING TO HIT THE QOUTA.
-OOREDOO.
(ARAMEX JUST WITH MY RECENT PARCEL THAT IT TOOK A MONTH IN CUSTOM, 10 PHONE CALLS BEING IN THE QUE FOR ATLEAST MORE THAN 30 MINS, WRONG INFO POSTED IN THER WEBSITE.
-USPS – THEY NEVER PICK UP CALLS.
USPS? We don’t have USPS in Kuwait.
I’m really surprised that Aramex dont even try to make things better I mean even before the pandemic ‘they had incompetent CS and slow deliveries and I’ve decided long time ago that I would never use them again even if they paid me money!
Aramex CS is all BOT. No human to connect.
A good case study …….Hitech infrastructure affecting business efficiency.
Frustrated customer but no other option available.
what number u guys calling? With Shop&Ship I get a real person. With Aramex (not their shop&ship department) it’s just an automated system no real person. If you want the S&S number its different from the aramex number its 24391891
Its an incoming shipment. S&S does have a manned call center but they cannot assist. I’m calling 1820011. It’s an automated system and gives the same update as on their website. But there is no option to talk with someone. Excuse my ignorance but if any one has a contact no please share.
ummm i just gave it to you 🤦🏼♂️
0n this c0ntact number i use t0 get a real pers0n to talk after listening few sec0nds 0f their c0mputer v0ice.
Their contact us page does not list any number encouraging you to raise a ticket instead or go via their dumb chatbot.
Only when I was checking their locations, I found the number mentioned by Mark listed as the number to call for shop & ship service. Even then, there is a confusion. When I first called the number, it gave the me standard options resulting in loops. Apparently, you have to wait and not click anything for the S&S staff to pick it up.
Love to see the companies with poor service being dragged here. Mark kindly list out the companies who do a terrible job of their operations and provide alternatives. This will certainly help new readers to support businesses that are competent enough. We as a collective need to stop promoting these type of business practices and boycott the worst == aramex>Xcite>ooredoo.
This post is a great learning experience for companies who seriously want to improve their brand and customer service.
I’m kinda positive Aramex know their customer service sucks. I would hope they aren’t that delusional.
Stratix (cheater) consultants – headed by Jorawar Singh is a fraud is only interested in looting their clients of money . They have a team to flag google negative reviews but wont spend even a minute to respond even once to 100s of emails their CLIENT sends.
pros and cons:
pros:
1. Gives a good discount if payment is made initially as one time payment (They do this so that they dont have to worry about getting next payment from client and can avoid the client after payment is done).
2. Gives an AMAZING initial FREE feedback stating that one is eligible. Our confidence is boosted up a lot and they call, instant email response – till payment is made. They are very cunning and has no shame to lie on your face to get your money.
3. The payment receipt is immediately given- though it states its non refundable and no conditions attached-which means even if they avoid the client once payment is done, they dont have any legal issue.
4. MARA registered agent- but only UAE branch. Check out MARA official page for proof.
The branches in other places – Doha, Kuwait, Muscat, Riyadh and London are all fake ones to get money from clients and they dont have registration with MARA.
There is option of raising complaint with MARA with all the proofs. If anyone duped by this “Dilpreet Kaur”‘s firm (yes, she is the registered owner of Stratix as can be seen from MARA website)
cons:
1. They dont explain the full process to clients in the initial stage- fearing that they will realise the clients will think why take help from consultant anyways- they can do it themself.
2. They dont do any help in documents editing. The only thing they do is postman work. Forwarding the comments received from authorities.
3. If you are an engineer, dont expect any help from them to complete CDR which is mandatory. They dont even tell about this process in the beginning. They do promise to give CDR samples but it wont be sufficient and you will end up getting lot of rejections. Nothing is even read by the consultants – all they do is, send the documents as it is.
4. You have to continuously follow up with them and they dont bother about you once they get the payment.
5. After some time, they stop responding all together and no matter how many emails or phone calls you do, they wont respond.
6. I have heard from other sources that many have registered police complaints against this fake firm. But since it is a registered company in UAE, they are pushing on everyday to get maximum money out of new clients. In other countries, the official name is not even “Stratix” and it is registered in other names to avoid legal issues- we come to know this only after we receive receipt of bill and contract document- by then it is too late already.
7. For engineers, they dont take full approval from Engineers Australia. Only qualifications approval is taken. They dont even tell you that they have not taken for work experience.
If you are an Indian, proceed with any consultant in India and they will take both qualification and experience approval from engineers australia and there wont be any issues later for claiming points.
8. Once they stop responding to you, even after repeated requests and begging them to atleast give access to your application in authorities portal (its called EOI – Expression of interest)- which is important as the date you applied matters a lot, they will not give you access to it.
If you did it yourself, you have the id and password and you are safe. If depending on Stratix, not only your money, but YOUR CHANCES OF IMMIGRATION IS LOST as neither do they respond nor they give access to your official application so you wont know any updates- not even when you are invited also.
9. None of the conditions mentioned in the contract document will be fulfilled by Stratix and dont even dream of getting your money back. More than money, as mentioned above, YOUR CHANCE OF IMMIGRATION WILL BE GONE FOREVER.
Hello, I hope you have put in a complaint with MARA against this agent with all the proofs. Such people shouldn’t be allowed to be take any more clients and should lose their license at all costs.
My recommendation for Australia immigration would be to get in touch with any reputable MARA agency based in Australia itself.
Wrost: Xcite, Ooredoo, Aramex, Talabat, BurganBank, Oula, Post Office (Salmiya)
Best : Zain, FedEx, Deliveroo
Xcite: their customer service S*CKS, gives wrong info on delivery, delivery guys s*cks
Ooredoo: Always gets extra charges even thou fmly members not subscribed to any offer.
Talabat: Top WROST in my list. their orders are always late. Last incident, they supposed to be delivered within 1 hour but ends up taking almost 3 hours and after checking up with customer care 5 times. they give me a Talabat credit of 0.500 fils which i simply rejected because my order was around KD 12. requested to file a complaint and they promised someone will call u in 1 day. its been more than a month now and am still waiting.
BurganBank:- I use their prepaid card from last 3 years and not started facing problem. unable to do a transaction online with one merchant (outside Kuwait) called at their customer service and they answered after 40 mints (they should realize not everyone has landline 0r free minutes) came to know that they stopped my transaction bc0z they th0ught its a fraud. Asked y you pe0ple did n0t inf0rmed me by call. as per they guy, we d0nt call cust0mers. I was like if you will not call and inf0rmed YOUR cust0mer h0w the heck YOUR cust0mer will c0me t0 kn0w that u have blocked their transaction ??? anyh0w, he released the payment but after a week same thing happened twice but this time they are not doing anything. always saying its n0t fr0m 0ur side and seller says its n0t fr0m our side. the questi0n is, h0w the hell i’ll c0me t0 kn0w wh0s fault is here ? its been alm0st 2 m0nths and the case is still n0t resolved.
Oula: Happened only 0nce and recent. filled up gas in 1 0f their petrol stati0n and the guy were already in angry m00d. asked him t0 bring k-net machine but i didn’t roll d0wn the mirr0r. he scanned my card through mirror 0nly and left the place. I was waiting f0r the receipt. h0nked him. he came back in angry mood and asking to leave. i requested in angry way f0r the receipt and he g0t super angry. said if ur wind0w is d0wn then it meanz u d0nt need a receipt. I said WTH, its ur responsibility t0 hand0ver the receipt. its on us whether we accept or reject by just hand gesture. he took 0ut the receipt. i roll down the mirror and tried to hold the receipt but he released it and it fell down side of the seat.
Post Office:- I always ch00se free shipping from Ebay, AliExpress, DX etc. use to receive whatsapp msg fr0m p0st 0ffice alm0st 2.5 – 3 m0nths and u have t0 be there within time limit. A guy like me wh0 has 5-7 parcels on different days but unable to receive them due t0 office in morning time and if u asked them t0 gather all my parcels and will pick them all 0nce received. they always refused. I mean y cant you gather all my parcels and then inf0rm me. received msg from them for 3 parcels but received 0nly 2. n0 0ne kn0ws where my 3rd parcels is and till t0day did n0t receive. the tracking number which i pr0vided, its useless f0r them.
Aramex:- Last year during full curfew. they received my parcel fr0m Malaysia whic till t0day they r unable t0 find. their tracking are n0t upt0 date. They lied with Malaysian Aramex also ab0ut the delivery. the seller were s0 upset with all this because 2 weeks he was following up with Aramex and there were n0 pr0per resp0nce s0 he shipped me the parcel again through FedEx which i received in a week. Their call agent tells u the same story again n again.
Zain:- I just simply luv them. their service s0 far is g00d with me.
Deliveroo:- Best service so far.
First of all, your use of 0 instead of o, is triggering me.
Regarding you Oula incident, it’s a bit amateurish of your end not to roll down your windowto pay the guy. He is standing there all day in the summer heat, and you are not bothered to open the window for second to swipe your card.
If you were in Europe there will be no one to fill up your car. You have to get out and fill your own car, and then walk to the mini mart, stand in line, to pay the fuel price at the cashier.
There are so many horrible services in Kuwait I’d say 80% provide bad service in Kuwait
My last bad experience was Cinescape/KNCC absolute horrible service he was an asian guy who could barely speak english and no arabic at all. All he replied was no no , i dont know when I tried refunding my tickets. Never stepping foot into cinescape again and thank god we have other cinema options.
Best Services: there is many but Deliveroo from day1 has been perfect and also NBK very good.
To be fair to Aramex, a lot of the old ataff in the call centre and delivery guys either left the company or were unable to return because of Covid.
I think they filled the call centre with young women who didn’t receive enough training to handle enquiries. One young lady is always ao grumpy when she answers calls that I always feel like I’m inconveniencing her😂
I’ve actually had good experience talking to the customer service employees (well all except for 1 guy). Issue is after I close the phone with them nothing gets done. All talk no action.
I would like to add my voice and say that Aramex Shop and Ship CS is crap. Not very helpful when you call them and they wouldn’t even try to solve your problems when you email them most of the time. They would basically reply with a template text that is not helpful at all. It’s like emailing a useless bot.
They once delivered my package to the wrong person. So I’ve called them few times and they’ve said that they would call me back but I have not received anything. I’ve also emailed them and they basically ignore you and not even bother to reply. I just let it go after that, because it is not worth all the trouble.
OOREDOO THE WORST.
BEST is Pick.
I feel like alot of businesses could learn the importance of good customer service. Trying to be cheap isn’t how you build a franchise, even providing complimentary deserts like a cookie is covered by their high profit margins and that’s how you can build a huge customer base.
Alot of brands focus on rebranding, marketing and efficiency when good customer service can go along way. I remember something Jeff bezos told one of his employees (I think a manager), she made a mistake and was too focused on maximising profits for the company and he told her that isn’t what matters, how can you make it right for the customers regardless for the cost. Yes I am aware Amazon has horrible treatment for their employees but their customer service is top notch
Another vote for Aramex/ShopnShop.
I was on the opposite end of Mark’s situation. I got a notification that I received some items in my box although I hadn’t ordered anything lately. Called CS to complain, and they seemed confused, but said they will cancel the delivery and look into it.
Still got a call from the poor delivery guy asking for directions to drop off “my” package!
Best Electronics and Ooredoo are the worst. Best refused to fix my phone after 12 months saying nothing is wrong with it ( it kept switching on and off on its own). I had an extended warranty. They only updated it and charged me for it. In the end I had to get it fixed from a repair shop. What can I say about Ooredoo worst service worst customer care. They don’t even care.
Just clean has one of the best costumers service in my experience.
Royale Hayat hospital jabriya and Pastamania are the worst. Delivery is the best