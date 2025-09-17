Categories
Carrefour now Hypermax in Kuwait

Yesterday Carrefour stopped operating in Kuwait. They don’t list a reason for why, but it’s assumed the boycott hurt them a lot.

A reader emailed me to let me know that some Carrefour locations are now branded Hypermax. Hypermax like Carrefour is also owned by Majid Al Futtaim and is their own brand, not a franchise.

I previously mentioned that Spinneys would be taking over the Carrefour location in The Avenues. I think the chances of that happening now are really high.

Carrefour didn’t have good products for years, and it’s the same thing that happened to Geant. These supermarkets became as mediocre as most co-ops. The peak years for Carrefour were 2007-2015, they had good imported food products, they sold books, good quality toys, physical media, game consoles (I find it ironic that at one point they sold gaming accessories, but no games and game consoles).

I hope those employees do not lose their jobs but are instead re-hired for the new branded store. It is very difficult to get a job now a days, and imagine how many employees were working in Carrefour branches.

Not too tiny in my opinion, it’s also 2 floors btw, but I agree that Carrefour is still a better location for spinneys in my opinion.

It’s tiny for a supermarket, it’s fine for a trolley. Also why would they put a supermarket there? How will people access It? Where do all the trolleys go?

