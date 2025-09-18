Design Highlight: Jimmy’s Smashburger

I’m a fan of Jimmy’s smashburgers, but I was never into their old location. It reminded me too much of Supernova’s interior in London and it was also tiny. Their new spot, on the other hand, is hot.

Jimmy’s just opened a much larger branch in Shuwaikh and it was designed by TWENTYONE Architects. TWENTYONE gave the brand a completely new look that is an elevated take on the American diner. The heart of the space is the open bar where you can watch them smash and cook the burgers for you. Part of the reason for the open bar is also for the sounds and smells, they want the customers to hear the sound of the grill and smell the meat as part of the experience

I love the checkered flooring and the warm walnut wood, and I think the space finally matches the quality of their burgers. If you want to check out more photos of the interior, click here.

Photos were taken by Sarah Jamaan.