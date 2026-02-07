JBL L100 Classic MKII at Xcite

Last night I found out that Xcite have the JBL L100 Classic MkII speakers for sale. I had my eye on these years ago but shipping them to Kuwait would have costed an arm and a leg on top of the already crazy expensive price. Eventually I ended up getting the KEF R7’s, but now the JBL’s are available in Kuwait.

These speakers were originally released in the 1970s and became an iconic model. These’s MKII’s are a modern take on them and they’re selling at Xcite for KD 540 per speaker. So KD 1,080 for a pair. Sounds like a lot, cuz it is a lot but it’s still cheaper than how much they sell for abroad. This is technically a good deal.

It also looks like they recently got some new FOCAL speakers and updated their Marantz collection. Only reason I found out about all this is because I’m always looking for KEF items and it seems they’re no longer getting anything new. I need speaker stands for my LSX and LS50 speakers which they were selling at a steal at one point when they were getting rid of them, but now they don’t have any left in stock.

If you want to check out the JBL’s, here is the link.

I also noticed their website no longer lists any SVS subwoofers nor any Bowers & Wilkins speakers. Looks like they stopped getting those two brands as well. It’s really sad they stopped getting SVS products, they make the best subwoofers. I guess I’m lucky I bought the PB-2000 Pro and SB-2000 Pro when they had them in stock. Can’t recommend them enough!